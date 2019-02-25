Atlanta AAF team loses another offensive coach as Rich Bartel resigns

AP

Just three games into their inaugural season, the Atlanta Legends of the AAF has burned through another offensive coach.

According to Charles Odum of the Associated Press, Rich Bartel resigned as the team’s quarterbacks coach and play caller on Friday prior to the team’s 28-12 loss to the Birmingham Iron on Sunday.

Brad Childress was hired to serve as the team’s head coach before resigning in January. Michael Vick stepped down as offensive coordinator two days before the start of the season, which forced Bartel into the role as play caller. Two days before their third game, Bartel elected to step down.

“I think some of the stuff we had communication wise was a little different with the situation we had to deal with this weekend,” quarterback Matt Simms said. “I don’t think that anyone really anticipated that our offensive coordinator would leave two days before the game.”

Atlanta is 0-3 on the season and has averaged just 10 points per game in each of their three defeats.