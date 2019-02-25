Baylor wideout Jalen Hurd won’t run at Combine

Getty Images

Jalen Hurd’s going to make the NFL wait to see him run.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Baylor wide receiver will only do the bench press at this week’s Scouting Combine, avoiding the running and drills because of a minor knee procedure.

Hurd’s expected to be able to run at Baylor’s pro day later in the spring, so it’s obviously not a huge issue, but any player who isn’t 100 percent healthy shouldn’t participate in these workouts because they can only hurt their own stock.

Hurd, who began as a running back at Tennessee before leaving in the middle of the 2016 season, caught 69 passes for 946 yards and four touchdowns last year.