Browns cut Daniel Williams

Getty Images

The Browns announced they waived receiver Daniel Williams on Monday.

Williams spent the final four weeks of the season on the team’s practice squad.

He originally signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of Jackson State in 2017. The Jets waived him but later re-signed him to their practice squad.

Williams signed a futures contract with the Jets last year, but the team waived him a few months later. He had a stop in Washington before the Browns signed him to their practice squad in December.

The Browns had signed Williams a futures contract last month.