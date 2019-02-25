Captain Munnerlyn gets cut as he’s boarding a cruise ship

Getty Images

It’s easy to grin, when your ship comes in, and you’ve got the stock market beat. But the man worthwhile, is the man who can smile when his team’s too tight in the salary cap seat.

As if it wasn’t enough that the guy’s named Captain, he got the anchor dropped on him when he was getting on a boat.

According to Joe Person of The Athletic, former Panthers cornerback Captain Munnerlyn said he was boarding a cruise ship Monday when Panthers General Manager called to break the news of his release. The Panthers drafted Munnerlyn in the seventh round in 2009, and brought him back as a free agent after his three-hour tour with the Vikings.

“When they called me, Marty was like, ‘Aw, s—. I hate to do this,’” Munnerlyn said. “I was like, ‘Man, it’s cool.’ I’m an understandable guy. I know the nature of the business. . . .

“I kept going. I tapped my wife and told her. And she was like, ‘Aw, man.’ And I was like, ‘It’s cool.’ I’m not upset. You can’t even tell. I played my ass off for that organization. This is my second stint with the organization. I’m mad that it didn’t go as well as I wanted it to. . . . It is what it is. I’m not done.”

It could be a lot worse, as the veteran nickel corner is heading out on a six-day cruise to Jamaica and Grand Cayman. And we’re just guessing he’s going to find Isaac the Bartender as he plots his next course.