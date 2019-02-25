Clemson defensive end Austin Bryant coming off surgery

Getty Images

When Austin Bryant gets to the Scouting Combine this week, he’s not going to be able to work out for the assembled masses of scouts.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Bryant had surgery on Jan. 17 to repair a pectoral injury.

He played with the injury last year at Clemson, and played pretty well. He had 5.5 sacks and nine tackles for loss in the seven games after the injury.

He’s part of a deep group of Clemson linemen which will get plenty of attention this week, but his action will be limited to interviews and medical testing.