Cowboys will not tender Darian Thompson

Getty Images

The Cowboys will not tender an offer to restricted free agent Darian Thompson, Todd Archer of ESPN reports. That will make Thompson a free agent next month.

The Cowboys want Thompson back, according to Archer, but at a lower price. They will talk to Thompson’s agent, Ron Slavin, this week in Indianapolis.

The safety originally entered the league as a third-round pick of the Giants in 2016.

Thompson, 25, appeared in 10 games with the Cowboys last season. He played one snap on defense and 54 on special teams.

The Cowboys signed him off Arizona’s practice squad on Oct. 10.

He has played 28 career games, including 17 starts for the Giants.