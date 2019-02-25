Drew Lock will throw at the Combine

Getty Images

Missouri quarterback Drew Lock is ready to show off his strong arm at the Scouting Combine.

Lock will throw in Indianapolis, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Broncos G.M. John Elway is said to be interested enough in Lock that Denver could take him with the 10th overall pick in the draft. Most draft rankings have Lock outside the Top 10, but in the first round.

Among other top passers in this year’s draft, Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins has indicated he will also throw at the Combine, while Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray is undecided.