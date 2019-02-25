Eagles announce coaching staff, football operations changes

Getty Images

Word that Andrew Berry was leaving the Browns to become the Eagles’ vice president of football operations broke on Monday morning and the team made it official a short time later.

The Eagles also announced several other changes to the football operations department and coaching staff. Some of those coaching changes have been previously reported, including the promotions of defensive line coach Phillip Daniels and wide receivers coach Carson Walch to those positions.

The team also announced that the staff will include assistant tight ends coach Mike Bartrum, assistant wide receivers coach Matthew Harper, assistant offensive line coach Roy Istvan, assistant running backs coach T.J. Paganetti, assistant special teams coach Luke Thompson, defensive special assistant Matt Burke, offensive special projects G.J. Kinne and director of team development Joe Pannunzio.

On the football operations front, the Eagles announced the promotions of vice president of equipment operations Greg Delimitros, vice president of football technology Patrick Dolan and vice president of football operation and compliance Jon Ferrari. They also hired former Dolphins and Lions offensive line coach Jeremiah Washburn as an advanced projects coordinator.