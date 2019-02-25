Eagles hire former Browns exec Andrew Berry

Getty Images

The Eagles have added a young, analytics-driven personnel man to their staff.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Eagles have hired Andrew Berry as their new vice president of football operations.

Berry was part of Sashi Brown’s front office in Cleveland, which never had a chance to fully implement their plan to amass draft picks and invest in young talent. He hung around after the transition to new General Manager John Dorsey, but this is a promotion.

The Harvard graduate has also worked for the Colts, where he was hired as a pro scout during the Bill Polian years and rose quickly through the ranks. That experience made him attractive to other teams, and the fact the Browns change directions as often as they do shouldn’t be much of a stain on his resume.