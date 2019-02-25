Greg Robinson agrees to new deal with Browns

Getty Images

The Browns opened talks about a new contract with left tackle Greg Robinson in hopes of getting a deal done before the start of the new league year on March 13 and they’ve accomplished their goal.

Robinson’s agents announced on Monday afternoon that their client has agreed to terms with the Browns. Their Twitter announcement makes no mention of those terms, but multiple reports peg it as a one-year deal.

Robinson signed with the Browns in June and opened the season as a backup to Desmond Harrison. He took over the job at midseason and started the rest of the way as Cleveland closed the year with five wins in their final eight games.

That performance convinced the Browns that he can help as they try to turn that strong close into a winning 2019 season and represented a big step up from what Robinson did for the Rams and Lions after being drafted No. 2 overall in 2014.