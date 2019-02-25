Jawaan Taylor won’t run at Combine with hamstring strain

Getty Images

Florida offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor, a potential Top 10 pick in the draft, won’t run or jump at the Scouting Combine.

Dr. James Andrews sent a letter to NFL teams telling them he has examined Taylor and thinks he should not run or jump while he recovers from a hamstring injury.

“Jawaan Taylor has been evaluated and diagnosed with a mild distal hamstring strain and I have advised him to not perform activities that may exacerbate his injury,” Andrews wrote, via Adam Schefter. “Jawaan should be excluded from timed drills (40 yard dash, 5-10-5 run, etc) as well as long and broad jump. I expect this injury to be resolved quickly and Jawaan should be able to return to normal activity in the near future.”

The 6-foot-5, 334-pound Taylor is the kind of athlete who would probably turn in impressive times for a player his size. But not until his Pro Day.