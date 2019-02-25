Jerry Jones bought the Cowboys 30 years ago today

Getty Images

It’s been three decades since Jerry Jones began his pursuit of NFL glory. It’s also been nearly two-and-a-half decades since he last achieved it. But he has nevertheless made plenty of money, along with a full return on his investment, many times over.

Thirty years ago today, Jones bought the Dallas Cowboys. He paid $140 million. The team has been unofficially valued at $4.8 billion. Ultimately, it’s worth what someone would pay for it, and more importantly what Jones would take for it. He’d probably not take $10 billion for the thing that has brought him nationwide fame.

He already had the fortune. And though some say the only thing better than being rich and famous is being rich, Jones has thrived on the notoriety that has come from being the owner of the Cowboys. He has craved every bit of attention, and he has gotten plenty of it.

Along the way, he has earned three Super Bowl wins, built a stadium that became the envy of the league, and secured a gold jacket/bronze bust combo in Canton. He also has served as General Manager of the team for the full 30 years, despite having no real qualifications to do so. Other than the ultimate qualification: Being the boss.

His star took a tumble in 2017 after he took on the Commissioner and lost. And his peers became disenchanted with his habit of commandeering meetings. Jones nevertheless continues to be one of the most influential owners in the sport, and that will continue for as long as he’s able to continue to own and operate America’s Team.