Jim Zorn named head coach of Seattle XFL team

The XFL continued its rollout with the announcement that Jim Zorn will be the head coach for their Seattle team.

Reports that Zorn would be the coach circulated last week and everything became official at a press conference featuring Zorn and XFL Commissioner Oliver Luck on Monday afternoon. Zorn joins Bob Stoops (Dallas) and Pep Hamilton (Washington) as head coaches in place and five more teams are still waiting to unveil their coaches for the league’s inaugural season in 2020.

Zorn spent nine years as a quarterback with the Seahawks, is a member of the team’s Ring of Honor and spent seven years on the team’s coaching staff, which makes him a recognizable name in the community. He also has head coaching experience as he replaced Joe Gibbs in Washington after Gibbs stepped down from his second stint in 2008.

Zorn went 8-8 and 4-12 before being fired in January 2010. He was hired as the Ravens’ quarterbacks coach later that year and then moved to the Chiefs for two seasons in the same job, but has been out of coaching since leaving that position.