Joe Mixon preparing for more work this season

Getty Images

Joe Mixon had 208 touches as a rookie and 280 last season.

Todd Gurley has never had fewer than 250 in his four seasons. Even last season when the Rams running back missed the final two games with left knee inflammation, he still finished with 315 regular-season touches.

With Zac Taylor coming from the Rams, the Bengals running back is hoping for even more rushes than Gurley ever has had.

Mixon’s offseason work is preparing him to hold up to 25 rushing attempts — not touches, but carries — a game. No running back has had more than 400 since Kansas City’s Larry Johnson set the NFL record with 416 in 2006, and only four other running backs ever have had 400 carries.

“I’m trying to be in the best shape to be able to handle that load, because it’s not easy,” Mixon said, via Geoff Hobson of the team website. “I know I could do it. You always have to expect it. Even if it doesn’t happen, you have to always expect it. And I always try to do whatever I can to maximize my ability. I feel like with what I can do, I should be able to do that easily.”

Mixon had 237 carries last season, averaging 4.9 yards per carry. His 1,168 rushing yards were the most by a Bengals running back since Cedric Benson gained 1,251 in 2009. Mixon also lost no fumbles.

Mixon, though, made it clear it’s “not a one-man show.” He expects everyone on offense, including John Ross, Tyler Boyd and A.J. Green, to benefit from Taylor’s offense.

“Everybody is going to have plenty of opportunity to contribute to the offense and make great plays,” Mixon said.