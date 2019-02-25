Kevin Colbert: We didn’t do enough to replace Ryan Shazier

Getty Images

Steelers General Manager Kevin Colbert had a couple of meetings with the media last week and most of the focus was on what he had to say about Antonio Brown, Le'Veon Bell and Ben Roethlisberger.

Other topics concerning the team were also discussed, however. Among them was the need to find a better replacement for linebacker Ryan Shazier on the defense in Pittsburgh. Colbert noted that Shazier “never came off the field” before his spinal injury and said the team “didn’t do enough” to address his absence from the defense in 2018.

“We’re going to recognize that as we go forward, for sure,” Colbert said, via multiple reports from last week’s media session. “We have more than one position that we want to continue to look at and upgrade. There may be players that are available to us that we don’t need that are going to upgrade us, who make us that much better that that deficiency may be overcome.”

The Steelers are frequently linked with linebackers in the first round of mock drafts and Colbert’s comments suggest that might prove to be correct.