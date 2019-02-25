Kyler Murray up to 206 pounds in advance of Combine

Getty Images

When Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray gets to the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis this week, he’ll have some work to do to convince teams he’s made a serious commitment to playing football instead of baseball.

But at least when he gets on the scale, there will be one bit of evidence backing him up.

Via Peter King of NBC’s Football Morning in America, Murray’s current weight is 206 pounds.

When he played football last fall, he was in the 190-pound range, which is fine if you’re an outfielder but less so if you’re being tackled by 300-pound men.

And as teams consider whether the 5-10-ish quarterback (and the ish will give them pause) is sturdy enough for the NFL, showing up looking more like Russell Wilson will help. Wilson’s listed at 5-11 and 215 pounds, and when all the teams have a chance to measure Murray together, we’ll have an official comparison.

Of course, all the other numbers he has compiled should weigh more heavily in the minds of football evaluators, but at least if he’s bigger than anticipated, it might alleviate some concerns.