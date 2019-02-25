Marshawn Lynch more likely to return with team in Oakland

Getty Images

The Raiders are nearing completion of an agreement to return to Oakland for 2019. That means Marshawn Lynch also could return.

Lynch, an Oakland native, would not have had interest in playing outside the Bay Area, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports. The Raiders’ last season in Oakland “increases the chances” of Lynch playing another season.

The running back said last month he was open to playing in 2019, under the right circumstances. Raiders coach Jon Gruden later said the team would “love to have him back.”

Lynch, 32, played the past two seasons with the Raiders after coming out of retirement. He gained 460 yards from scrimmage and scored three touchdowns on 105 touches in six games in 2018 before going on injured reserve with a core muscle injury.

He becomes a free agent next month.