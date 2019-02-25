Mike Adams says goodbye to the Panthers

Getty Images

The Panthers committed to Eric Reid this offseason, but they want to get younger and faster at their other safety spot.

As such, there’s no room for veteran safety Mike Adams.

Adams just sent out word via social media that the Panthers told him they were going in another direction. He was going to be an unrestricted free agent anyway.

“This great city and organization showed me nothing but love while I was here!” he wrote. “I have a lot more ball left so I plan on playing this year! I just hope the young boys have learned as much from me as I did from them!”

The 37-year-old Adams spent the last two of his 15 NFL seasons in Carolina, and pulled a respectable shift (even if it didn’t merit that many exclamation points). But after banking on several elders last offseason, he was one of the older players they weren’t planning on bringing back.