Mike Mayock is learning to zip it

Raiders G.M. Mike Mayock carved his niche by saying plenty of compelling things about the players eligible for the draft. Now that he’s running a team’s front office, he needs to learn how to say far less than he’s said in the past.

“I’m trying to train myself a little bit because I have a big frigging mouth when I talk football,” Mayock said, via Scott Bair of NBCSportsCalifornia.com. “I have to watch myself a little bit.”

Unlike past years, when Mayock had a ubiquitous presence at the Scouting Combine, he’ll assume a much lower profile, holding a press conference in Indianapolis and possibly doing some other interviews. But he won’t be the open book that he was when his job was to educate fans and media about the incoming class of players.

Now, the Raiders will have the exclusive benefit of his knowledge and hard work. And when Mayock speaks, it will be incumbent to run everything he says through the same filter that applies to all other coaches and General Managers, who tend to tell the truth only when the truth coincides with whatever strategic interest they are trying to advance.