Mike Singletary tabs Zach Mettenberger to start next Memphis AAF game

Getty Images

The Alliance of American Football announced on Monday that the game pitting the Memphis Express against the San Diego Fleet will be moved from 8 p.m. ET on Saturday to 4 p.m. ET and Memphis announced later in the day that they will have a new starting quarterback for the game.

Head coach Mike Singletary said that Zach Mettenberger will get the start. Mettenberger replaced Christian Hackenberg at halftime of last Saturday’s loss to Orlando and threw for 120 yards and two touchdowns in his first game action of the year.

“The lift Zach gave the team last week, it was a great feeling,” Singletary said, via the Memphis Commercial Appeal. “To see a young man go out and make plays and really change the momentum in the game. We just have to put a whole game together.”

Hackenberg started each of the first three games and the 2016 Jets second-round pick went 32-of-62 for 277 yards, three interceptions and no touchdowns in three losses.