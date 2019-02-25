NFL issues new statement in Robert Kraft case

Posted by Mike Florio on February 25, 2019, 10:34 AM EST
AP

With no real news regarding the Robert Kraft case, the NFL has nudged the cycle forward with a fresh statement regarding the situation.

“Our Personal Conduct Policy applies equally to everyone in the NFL,” the league said. “We will handle this allegation in the same way we would handle any issue under the Policy. We are seeking a full understanding of the facts, while ensuring that we do not interfere with an ongoing law enforcement enforcement investigation. We will take appropriate action as warranted based on the facts.”

So what’s the point of the new statement, issued out of the blue on a Monday morning? The goal could be to remind anyone and everyone that, no matter what the league does, the league won’t be doing anything until the criminal justice system concludes its work. That’s consistent with the NFL’s approach to players; the league won’t conduct its own investigation until the relevant authorities have closed the case.

When the case is closed, the league then will step in. Given the nature of the charges, and given the fact that the facility in question may have been staffed by victims of human trafficking (whether Kraft knew that or not), the Commissioner may feel compelled to impose a significant punishment. Especially since the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy says this: “Ownership and club or league management have traditionally been held to a higher standard and will be subject to more significant discipline when violations of the Personal Conduct Policy occur.”

It’s too early to know what the punishment will be. It’s safe to say that, no matter what the Commissioner does, some will think he was too lenient and others will think he was too harsh. Maybe the right outcome will be the one that balances those two factions the best.

26 responses to “NFL issues new statement in Robert Kraft case

  1. “We will handle this allegation in the same way we would handle any issue under the Policy.”

    So, it will be a full-on cluster-cluck?

  4. Zeke never even had charges filed, but that didn’t stop
    Roger. Jerry Richardson lost his team and there were no charges filed.
    Let the Patriot double standard begin!

  5. In today’s political climate, I don’t see how Kraft continues to be a franchise owner if these allegations prove to be true. The outside pressure on the NFL from #metoo and other groups will be enormous.

  6. “Our Personal Conduct Policy applies equally to everyone in the NFL,”
    _______________________________________________________________________________________________

    The first sentence from the NFL is an outright lie. If that were the case, then there wouldn’t be widely varying punishments for similar transgressions that we see all the time.

  7. It’s safe to say that, no matter what the Commissioner does, some will think he was too lenient and others will think he was too harsh. Maybe the right outcome will be the one that balances those two factions the best.
    ________________________________________________________________________________________________

    You mean like Bart Scott who on Friday was calling for the Pats to forfeit every draft pick in the 2019 draft? When the Patriots are involved, rest assured the crybabies come out in full force.

  9. “So what’s the point of the new statement, issued out of the blue on a Monday morning?”

    Perhaps this part? -“applies equally to everyone in the NFL”

    There are many fans who forget from time to time that off-field conduct for coaches and owners is handled under the same policy that the league applies to players.

  12. When the Patriots are involved, rest assured the crybabies come out in full force.

    So are registering as the first Patriot Crtbaby? Kraft needs to get a year off and issue a public apology.

  13. Nofoolnodrool says:
    February 25, 2019 at 10:51 am

    Kraft needs to get a year off and issue a public apology.
    ——————————————————————————————————————————-
    I actually agree with you.

  14. Everyone needs to chill out. Let the man pay his $250 fine and move on. He has suffered embarrassment; that’s enough. This is the same as a speeding ticket in the eyes of the law.

  15. If he is suspended from the league is he still making money from owning the franchise? What is the point of the suspension than?

  18. As if Kraft did not look ridiculous enough with his 30-something girlfriend. Like a walking cliche.

    Punishing owners doesn’t mean much because the dollars are insignificant and the direct contact with the team may be minimal. I think the blow to his image will be the biggest punishment.

  21. This is kind of his third strike. With spy-gate and deflate-gate. Kraft has a history of skirting the rules. The Commish needs to come down hard on him.

  22. I still do not understand those who criticize the league for issuing punishments even if criminal charges are not filed. When are these people going to learn that it doesn’t matter under the personal conduct policy. If you want to claim that’s unfair, then what you are really saying is the players negotiated a bad deal on this part of the CBA.

  24. If Roger Goodell was even an average leader he would force the Pats to be sold. Enough is enough for this team of cheaters and so forth. Step up NFL. It’s only your integrity at stake.

  25. Kraft will get what Irsay got, which is fair. He should probably hand the reins to his son Jonathan and fade away, JK has been doing everything outside of public relations for a few yrs anyway.

