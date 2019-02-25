Panthers releasing Captain Munnerlyn

Getty Images

Safety Mike Adams isn’t the only veteran defensive back who won’t be back with the Panthers in 2019.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported that the Panthers are releasing cornerback Captain Munnerlyn. PFT has confirmed the move.

Munnerlyn signed a four-year deal through 2020 when he returned to the Panthers in 2017 that called for a $2.9 million salary and $5 million cap hit in 2019. The Panthers will realize $2 million in cap savings if they make Munnerlyn a pre-June 1 cut and $3.5 million if they go the post-June 1 route.

Munnerlyn was a Panthers seventh-round pick in 2009 and moved to the Vikings as a free agent in 2014 before landing back in Carolina. He appeared in all 16 games last season, usually playing as a nickel corner, and recorded 47 tackles, two sacks and an interception.

Giants General Manager Dave Gettleman had the same job with the Panthers when Munnerlyn returned to the team and the Giants could use some help at corner this offseason, so that could be a possible landing spot for Munnerlyn once he’s officially free to move on to another team.