Paul DePodesta expected to stay in Cleveland

One of former Browns General Manager Sashi Brown’s top staffers has flown off to Philadelphia, but another appears to be staying put.

According to Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, Browns chief strategy officer Paul DePodesta is expected to stay in Cleveland, after Andrew Berry left for a promotion in Philadelphia.

DePodesta and Berry joined the Browns in 2016, and stayed after G.M. John Dorsey’s arrival in 2017.

The front office was quickly filled with voices Dorsey was more familiar with (Eliot Wolf and Alonzo Highsmith), but Dorsey had reportedly “warmed up” to the analytics-driven side of the office.