Prosecutors not aware of any “bigger name” to be revealed

In the immediate aftermath of the announcement of solicitation of prostitution charges against Patriots owner Robert Kraft, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Kraft isn’t the “biggest name” to be ensnared by the operation. Three days later, there’s no evidence of any bigger name.

Via Nora Princiotti of the Boston Globe, Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg (pictured) said Monday that he didn’t know of any “bigger name” to be revealed as persons who visited the now-shuttered day spas that allegedly were providing illegal sexual services. (If there were a bigger name, the person who will be prosecuting the cases presumably would know.)

ESPN seems to be distancing itself from Schefter’s report. Andrew Marchand of the New York Post explains that the claim has found no other footing within the multi-platform media conglomerate.

“No tweets. No follow-ups. No nothing,” Marchand writes. “ESPN gave it the silent treatment from TV to dot-com. It was not added to its online news story.”

But it was enough to turn the Internet upside down on Friday, sparking rampant speculation as to who the “bigger name” may be — and necessarily pulling multiple ultimately innocent people into the crosshairs of scrutiny.