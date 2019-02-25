Punt plays expected to be discussed by Competition Committee

Getty Images

The NFL Competition Committee is meeting in Indianapolis on Monday and the possible expansion of the use of replay is set to be one of the leading points of discussion given the way things played out in New Orleans in the NFC Championship Game.

It won’t be the only area of discussion, however. Judy Battista of NFL Media reports that the group is also expected to look at punt plays.

The league made changes to kickoffs for the 2018 season in hopes of cutting down on injuries and saw positive results. They’d like to see a similar drop on punt plays and held an event during Super Bowl week that featured crowdsourced ideas about how to make punt plays safer.

No changes will be put in place this week as the committee would recommend any potential changes to owners for a vote at a later point. Battista notes that the league solicited the opinions of special teams coaches as they did when the move was made to change kickoffs and could do the same this year before making a push for any tweaks.