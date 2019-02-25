Punt plays expected to be discussed by Competition Committee

February 25, 2019
The NFL Competition Committee is meeting in Indianapolis on Monday and the possible expansion of the use of replay is set to be one of the leading points of discussion given the way things played out in New Orleans in the NFC Championship Game.

It won’t be the only area of discussion, however. Judy Battista of NFL Media reports that the group is also expected to look at punt plays.

The league made changes to kickoffs for the 2018 season in hopes of cutting down on injuries and saw positive results. They’d like to see a similar drop on punt plays and held an event during Super Bowl week that featured crowdsourced ideas about how to make punt plays safer.

No changes will be put in place this week as the committee would recommend any potential changes to owners for a vote at a later point. Battista notes that the league solicited the opinions of special teams coaches as they did when the move was made to change kickoffs and could do the same this year before making a push for any tweaks.

  1. On kickoffs, I like the college idea of a “fair catch” if ball is not in endzone going out to 25. But if you muff it, you get it where you recover it and it’s unadvanceable.

  2. I’d like to see a study of concussions per play type (kickoff, punt, running play, passing play)

    Kickoffs have (or used to have) a much higher concussion rate so it made sense to start with them. Are punts a lot more dangerous than regular plays? At what point do you STOP trying to cut down on that extra 1% concussion risk?

    I’m worried the NFL doesn’t have a real plan and is just drifting.
    Long Punt returns and muffed punts are not infrequent and removing the punt takes away a potentially interesting part of the game. A while back the Seahawks had a great special teams that allowed almost no return yards on a punt.
    If you remove special teams from the NFL it does hurt the game. No more Deven Hesters. What do you do, just hand the ball to the other team 40 yards away?

