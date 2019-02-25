Raiders have the most draft capital, Bears have the least

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 25, 2019, 1:20 PM EST
In Year 1 after the Khalil Mack trade, it looked like a big win for the Bears. Year 2 may look different.

The Bears made the playoffs with Mack leading their defense, while the Raiders were one of the worst teams in the NFL last season. But so far, the Raiders haven’t actually acquired anything through the Mack trade, and the Bears haven’t lost anything. And that changes starting with this year’s NFL draft, when the Raiders have the Bears’ first-round pick and sixth-round pick.

In fact, the Raiders have the most draft capital in the NFL this year, and the Bears have the least: René Bugner calculated the total value of all draft picks for all 32 teams, using both the point value on Jimmy Johnson’s famous draft chart, and on the updated chart that Chase Stuart developed in 2012. Both charts show the Raiders as the team with the most draft value, and the Bears with the least.

That’s in large part because of the Mack trade, but there’s more to it than that: The Raiders also acquired the Cowboys’ first-round pick with the Amari Cooper trade, plus the Seahawks’ seventh-round pick for trading safety Shalom Luani. The Bears also traded away their second-round pick to move up in last year’s draft and select wide receiver Anthony Miller.

The Cardinals, owners of the first overall pick, have the second-most draft capital, and the Packers (who own the Saints’ first-round pick) are in good draft shape as well. Unsurprisingly, after the Bears, the two teams in the worst position in the draft are the two other teams that have traded away their first-round picks, the Saints and Cowboys.

  1. Not a Bears fan but they already got good use out of Mack. The Raiders still have to draft well and have a kid with a good attitude before they get any production. So far.. advantage Bears…..

  2. “Both charts show the Raiders as the team with the most draft value, and the Bears with the least.”

    Well, that is until the Raiders screw it up. Just sayin’

  3. I’d rather have the least draft capital with Mr. Mack under contract over the most draft capital without him.

  4. Having a large number of draft picks only benefits a team if the one in control of making the selections knows what he’s doing.

    Unfortunately for the Raiders, Gruden’s track record in that capacity speaks for itself.

  5. glac1 says:
    February 25, 2019 at 1:27 pm

    Not a Bears fan but they already got good use out of Mack.
    They gave up tons of draft capital to acquire a guy making a cap-busting salary. If this move is to be considered a success, they need to make hay right now while they have a QB on a rookie deal. And making hay does not meen making the playoffs and losing in round 1.

  7. Mack got 90 mill guaranteed and a 30 mill signing bonus and guess what he didn’t help the Bears win a playoff game …luv Mack still have his jersey good luck to him . Raider$$ got two years of first round draft picks Mayock will bring home the bacon in the draft !!!

    Only time will tell !!

    RAIDER4LIFE

  8. Speaking of Jimmy Johnson, I remember him being ridiculed when he traded away the Cowboys best player, Herschel Walker, and all he got in return were draft picks. Eventually those draft picks produced 3 super bowl wins, and now when they talk about those three championships it’s the Herschel Walker trade that gets the credit. Just for the fun of it, go back and google some of the things that were being written about Jimmy Johnson before that trade came to fruition. That’s why you have to wait and see, folks.

  10. The raiders will try to draft somebody like Mack, and probably fail. The Bears have somebody like Mack.

    Getting back the 2nd round pick in next year’s draft easily makes the trade a win for the Bears – I’d consider it a win even without that. Gruden banked on the Bears being below average this year to get value for Mack in higher picks. That tells you all you need to know about him.

  11. Barring serious injury in his prime, Khalil Mack is a future HOFer. Herschel Walker has never seriously been considered for the HOF.

    Dallas received a lot more from the Vikings for Walker than Gruden got in exchange for Mack.

    Jimmy Johnson had a wealth of knowledge about college players coming out of the draft given his background as a successful college HC. Gruden already has an established track record of failure when it comes to making draft selections.

  12. If Mack was available in this 2019 draft, he’d be the first player taken. Bears win the trade…Enough said

  13. Not a Raiders fan at all, but they and Gruden shouldn’t be bashed too much because they’re clearly in rebuilding mode and thinking long term. Gruden has the luxury of a long term contract so he won’t be punished for losing horribly now. Draft picks will have to wait 3-4 years to see if they were good decisions or not. Right now it looks terrible for the Raiders because Cooper and Mack had terrific seasons with their new teams. Wait before trashing Gruden too much. They can’t say they are rebuilding for PR purposes as they try to get people to buy season tickets, though any rational thinking fan can clearly see their what’s happening. If you decide to still buy a season ticket in Oakland knowing the Raiders will put out an inferior product and are abandoning Oakland, well good for you.

  14. “Raiders, just don’t draft any Buckeyes. After what you all did with Gareon Conley you guys are banned from drafting Buckeyes.”

    You mean the Gareon Conley who ranked fifth with a 51.7 passer rating allowed on throws into his coverage in 2018, right? Boy, they ruined him…

  15. I look at that chart and it shows the Pats having the most picks overall (12) and they have (1) 1st, (2) 2nd, & (3) 3rd round picks. Amazing how well these guys manage their business.

  16. Draft capitol doesn’t mean much unless you are able to make good decisions. The Bears in my opinion already have. Every team in the league would loved to be able to make that trade and everyone knows it. Period.

  17. I doubt the Bears are worried about the draft picks they used to acquire Khalil Mack:
    1.) The Bears ‘drafted’ Mack in 2018 by sending the Raiders their 1st rounder in 2019.
    2.) In 2020, the Bears will send the Raiders their 1st rounder in exchange for the Raiders 2nd rounder.

    Any concern one might have should be because of the contract, not because of the draft picks.

  18. granadafan says:
    February 25, 2019 at 2:01 pm
    Not a Raiders fan at all, but they and Gruden shouldn’t be bashed too much because they’re clearly in rebuilding mode

    Raiders fans claimed they were a piece or two away from a SB just two years ago. Why do they need to rebuild?

  19. backindasaddle says:
    February 25, 2019 at 2:10 pm
    I look at that chart and it shows the Pats having the most picks overall (12) and they have (1) 1st, (2) 2nd, & (3) 3rd round picks. Amazing how well these guys manage their business.

    It’s why other owners/GMs/Coaches collude with Goodell and make up faux scandals on them.

    Gotta steal those picks and slow em down! NE dominating is bad for business!

  20. As a Bear’s fan I am perfectly ok with Mack and Miller in place of two unknowns.

    Mack is one of the top three defensive players in the league and Miller put up great numbers for a rookie and he has the drive and abilities to be a great receiver.

  22. Gareon Conley turned out to be a good pick for the Raiders and I liked the selection at the time that the Raiders drafted him. Drafting him was a calculated risk that paid off. Conley was drafted by the Raiders about 10 slots lower than where he was projected owing to dealing with the (as it turns out false) rape allegations just before the draft.

    I’ll give Gruden credit for sticking with Conley after a slow start to his career although it was strictly McKenzie’s draft pick (made in 2017 before Gruden arrived).

  23. Neither team won a playoff game last year, the Raiders are in much better shape, Gruden will have them back on top, easily

