Rams announce coaching hires, including Wes Phillips

The Rams made the changes to their coaching staff official, announcing the three new additions for 2019.

Wes Phillips will coach the team’s tight ends and Eric Henderson the defensive line. Zac Robinson joins the Rams as the assistant quarterbacks coach.

Phillips is the son of Rams defensive coordinator Wade Phillips. Wes Phillips was on Wade Phillips’ staff in Dallas beginning in 2007 and then stayed as an assistant for Jason Garrett after the Cowboys fired Wade Phillips in the middle of the 2010 season.

Wes Phillips has coached in Washington the past five seasons.

Henderson spent the past two seasons as the Chargers’ assistant defensive line coach.

Robinson joins the Rams after serving as an analyst for Pro Football Focus.