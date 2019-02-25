Rams hoping Andrew Whitworth decides to come back

Getty Images

After the Super Bowl, Rams left tackle Andrew Whitworth said he was unsure if he had just played his last game. He remains unsure about continuing to play or retiring.

Peter King writes in today’s Football Morning in America that the Rams are praying Whitworth comes back for one more season, but he’s still taking his time and plans to meet with the team after the Scouting Combine to discuss his future.

Whitworth is set to make $10.7 million in 2019, which is a good deal for a good left tackle. If Whitworth walks away, the Rams might have to trust 2018 third-round pick Joseph Noteboom, who played in all 16 games last season but didn’t start any, to take over the left tackle job.

Complicating matters is that left guard Rodger Saffold may leave in free agency. If the Rams lost both their left guard and their left tackle, that would raise some big questions about the protection Jared Goff will get, and leave a big hole in the NFC champion’s offense.