Ravens make Michael Crabtree’s departure official

In signing receiver Michael Crabtree to a three-year deal during the 2018 offseason, the Ravens hoped they had (at least temporarily) settled the position. Instead, the Ravens will undergo another makeover at receiver this offseason.

The Ravens made the release of Crabtree official on Monday, announcing the move.

Crabtree caught 54 passes for 607 yards and three touchdowns last season, including 13 receptions for 135 yards and one touchdown in seven starts with Lamar Jackson.

Crabtree’s release saves the Ravens $4.7 million on their 2019 salary cap, but it creates a need for receivers.

John Brown is scheduled to become a free agent next month and expected to leave, Jamison Hensley of ESPN reports. That would leave Willie Snead as the only returning receiver with at least 20 catches in 2018. Snead caught 62 passes for 651 yards and a touchdown.