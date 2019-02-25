Report: Colin Kaepernick asked for $20 million from XFL

Getty Images

The XFL has had talks with Colin Kaepernick about joining the spring league, an XFL spokesman confirmed to Michael McCarthy of The Sporting News.

The discussions took place last fall, and the former 49ers quarterback asked for at least $20 million, McCarthy reports. That’s the same amount the Associated Press reported Kaepernick sought from the Alliance of American Football to play in that spring league.

Kaepernick’s contract demands didn’t fit the AAF’s salary structure, with all players getting the same three-year, non-guaranteed contracts worth $250,000. The new eight-team XFL is seeking to pay starting quarterbacks $250,000 a season, per The Sporting News.

The XFL begins play in 2020 as a competitor to the AAF.

Kaepernick would provide a huge boost to either league.

His attorney did not immediately return an email from The Sporting News.

Kaepernick, who has not played since 2016, recently settled his collusion grievance against the NFL. Yet, there is no indication that any NFL team has shown interest in signing him.