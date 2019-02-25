Report: Dak Prescott’s dog sends neighbor to hospital

Getty Images

Dak Prescott‘s dog bit a neighbor, sending the person to the hospital for treatment, 105.3 The Fan reports.

The neighbor was not identified.

A person called police about a loose dog fighting with another dog through a fence. The resident tried to intervene and was bitten by one of the dogs, causing non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers captured two loose dogs and discovered by they belonged to the Cowboys quarterback, who was not home at the time. Both dogs escaped through an unsecured door, according to the radio station.

The dog that bit the neighbor will remain in quarantine for 10 days. The other dog was returned to someone at Prescott’s home.

The offense is a class C misdemeanor with a fine of up to $500, per 105.3 The Fan.