Report: Josh Jacobs to do limited work at combine due to groin injury

One of the top running backs in this year’s draft pool is not expected to be a full participant in this week’s Underwear Olympics.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Alabama running back Josh Jacobs is dealing with a groin injury. He will still be in Indianapolis for the Scouting Combine, but will have a limited schedule because of the issue.

Alabama’s pro day is scheduled for March 19 and we’ll have to wait to see if Jacobs has recovered enough to take part in whatever drills he misses this week.

Jacobs showed plenty on the field for the Crimson Tide. He picked up 2,062 total yards of offense and scored 21 touchdowns over three years that saw him split time with other backs, including fellow 2019 prospect Damien Harris.