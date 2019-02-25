Report: Nick Bosa is good to go for combine

Getty Images

Ohio State defensive end Nick Bosa is “healthy enough” to compete in all drills this weekend at the NFL Scouting Combine, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. In fact, Bosa returned to full health last month.

Bosa played in only three games last season before a core muscle injury required surgery in September.

He is expected to follow in his brother Joey’s footsteps in becoming a top-five choice. The Chargers took Joey Bosa with the third overall selection in 2016.

Nick Bosa made six tackles, four sacks and caused two fumbles last season, one of which he returned for a touchdown. He finished his three seasons with 17.5 sacks and 29 tackles for loss in 29 games.