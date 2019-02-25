Oklahoma RB Rodney Anderson won’t do on-field work at combine

Getty Images

Wide receiver Marquise Brown won’t be taking part in drills at the Scouting Combine after having surgery to repair a Lisfranc injury and one of his former Oklahoma teammates won’t be doing them either.

Running back Rodney Anderson tore his ACL in September and Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports he’s not ready to do anything other than bench press in Indianapolis. Pelissero adds that Anderson is not expected to be ready for Oklahoma’s pro day either and that he is eyeing a personal pro day workout for NFL scouts in April.

Anderson had 1,442 yards from scrimmage and 18 touchdowns for the Sooners in 2017 and several draft analysts have relayed positive reports from scouts who have watched him live or on tape during his college days. The problem is that they didn’t have too many chances to watch him as September’s injury was his third in four years on campus.

Those injuries meant he played just 17 games at Oklahoma and raise red flags that he’ll have to overcome to find his way onto the back end of draft boards come the end of April.