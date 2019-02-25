Report: Raiders and Oakland close to agreement for 2019

Getty Images

Meet the new hole. Same as the old hole.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Raiders and local officials have reached an agreement on a deal which will allow them to play at least the 2019 season in Oakland.

The negotiations with the Coliseum Authority had progressed well in recent days, and while final details are being ironed out, a deal could be wrapped up by Friday.

The Raiders needed a temporary home since their new place in Las Vegas won’t be ready until at least 2020 (there’s an option for 2020 in case it isn’t finished), so an awkward return always seemed like the most logical result.