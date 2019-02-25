Report: Ravens releasing Michael Crabtree

Getty Images

The Ravens have formed veteran receiver Michael Crabtree they are releasing him today, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Baltimore signed Crabtree to a three-year, $21 million deal during the 2018 offseason. He was due to make $5 million in base salary and count $9.3 million against the salary cap in 2019.

If the Ravens make him a pre-June 1 cut, Crabtree will count $4.7 million in dead money but save the Ravens $4.7 million for 2019, according to overthecap.com. If the Ravens make him a post-June 1 cut, Crabtree would count $2.3 million in dead money and save the Ravens $7 million on their salary cap for 2019.

Either way, in 2020, he will count $2.3 million in dead money and save the Ravens $6 million on their salary cap.

Crabtree, 31, made 54 catches for 607 yards and three touchdowns in his only season in Baltimore. He previously spent six seasons in San Francisco and three in Oakland.

He has not had a 1,000-yard season since 2016, which was the second of his career.