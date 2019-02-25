Probable cause affidavit for Robert Kraft solicitation charges released

Getty Images

Prosecutors in Palm Beach County released probable cause affidavits for Patriots owner Robert Kraft and the 24 other men charged with soliciting prostitution at a massage parlor in Jupiter, Florida.

The affidavit, which comes via Olivia Hitchcock of the Palm Beach Post, for Kraft alleges that he visited the Orchids of Asia Day Spa on January 19 and 20 this year and includes information taken from video surveillance on both visits.

According to the affidavit, Kraft paid cash at the front desk and then went to another room where he proceeded to take off all his clothes. On the first visit, Kraft was allegedly accompanied by two women who massaged him before performing sex acts. The second visit was with one woman, but otherwise unfolded the same way.

A police officer stopped Kraft’s car as he left on January 19 and the officer asking Kraft, who was a passenger, for identification. Kraft produced a Massachusetts drivers license.

January 20 was the day of the AFC Championship Game and Kraft was seen leaving the establishment around 11:15 a.m. ET. The game started in Kansas City shortly before 7 p.m. ET.

Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg said at a Monday press conference that neither Kraft nor any of the others arrested are facing human trafficking charges, but said he hopes the arrests launch a larger conversation about that criminal practice.

Aronberg also vowed that “our office treats everyone the same, whether you have a lot of money or your indigent” when asked about punishment for the first-degree misdemeanor charges that have now been formally filed. A court date on the matter has been set for April 24.