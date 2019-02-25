The No Fun League (possibly) strikes back

Getty Images

The NFL knows how to break what isn’t broken.

Two years after dramatically relaxing unreasonably restrictive rules regarding celebrations, the NFL may go the other way.

According to Mark Maske of the Washington Post, the Competition Committee will consider preventing players from leaving the sideline to join in celebrations occurring on the field.

“If you’re on the field, fine,” an unnamed source told Maske. “There would be no changes there. [But] there are some coaches and some clubs who don’t want to have players leaving the bench area to participate.”

Frankly, who cares what “some coaches” or “some clubs” want? The league has opened the door to expanded celebrations, the adjustments have been well received, and it’s too late to dial it back without coming off as old men yelling at clouds.

Hopefully someone will figure this out long before the time comes to count votes at the annual meeting next March. Otherwise, this could become precisely the kind of unforced error that causes widespread amazement regarding the league’s ability to be so successful, despite itself.