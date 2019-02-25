The No Fun League (possibly) strikes back

February 25, 2019
The NFL knows how to break what isn’t broken.

Two years after dramatically relaxing unreasonably restrictive rules regarding celebrations, the NFL may go the other way.

According to Mark Maske of the Washington Post, the Competition Committee will consider preventing players from leaving the sideline to join in celebrations occurring on the field.

“If you’re on the field, fine,” an unnamed source told Maske. “There would be no changes there. [But] there are some coaches and some clubs who don’t want to have players leaving the bench area to participate.”

Frankly, who cares what “some coaches” or “some clubs” want? The league has opened the door to expanded celebrations, the adjustments have been well received, and it’s too late to dial it back without coming off as old men yelling at clouds.

Hopefully someone will figure this out long before the time comes to count votes at the annual meeting next March. Otherwise, this could become precisely the kind of unforced error that causes widespread amazement regarding the league’s ability to be so successful, despite itself.

13 responses to “The No Fun League (possibly) strikes back

  4. They should ban the photo shot celebrations in the end-zone. It would drastically improve the quality of the game. It’s so childish. I never see the Patriots players doing it. You can have fun without acting like children scoring your first ever touchdown.

  5. This should be handled by the team and not enforced by officials… If some coaches dont like it they should be able to control their players without the league imposing a rule. Its like you have rules for your children in your house and its not anybody else business as long as it doesnt violate any law.

    As long as no delay of game is created I dont see why refs should manage that aspect.

  7. I think it’s a great adjustment to the rule. No reason for the whole sideline to empty every time a big play happens.

  8. Lets see they have a taunting rule but allow the actions on a field when even a tackle is made. The new NFL has become what many perceive the NBA

  10. I am ok with the no player coming off the sideline to celebrate. I could also do without the long extended corny celebrations of late. I am for allowing celebrations but the extended pre-choreographed stuff they could do away with and I would be fine with it.

    For sure I only would want players that were on the field for the play to be the only ones allowed on the field celebrating the play. The players on the sideline can celebrate on the sideline. It’s not just touchdowns. This rule would ensure that players can not come off the sideline and onto the field to celebrate after any/every play.

  11. I don’t watch the NFL to see celebrations after routine plays or to watch the players on the sidelines during the National Anthem.
    I tune in to see the games…the rest is just fluff that has no interest.

  12. If the NFL followed the lead of the AAF, and made two-point attempts mandatory, there wouldn’t be time for long choreographed end zone celebrations. They score the TD and then have to line up for the next play on a 35-second clock.

  13. Let them celebrate all they want in any way they want, BUT shorten the play clock to the 35 sec standard of the AAF. Even better, make it 30 sec. Their own peers will be on them to drop the celebrations as delay of game penalty yards pile up.

