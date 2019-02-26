$20 million for Colin Kaepernick isn’t an unreasonable request from AAF, XFL

Getty Images

The anti-Kaepernick crowd has made plenty of hay over the quarterback’s reported request of $20 million or more from the Alliance of American Football and the XFL. That number, they shout in 280 characters or less, reflects how unreasonable he’s being, which proves how unreasonable he’s been in whatever false-narrative demands he’s made from any NFL teams that may have been interested in him over the last two years.

Setting aside the various and sundry phony facts that many fans and some media have attached to Kaepernick since he became a free agent in March 2017 (e.g., “HE OPTED OUT!”), seeking a $1-million-more-than-Blake-Bortles-made-last-year payout from the duo of upstart leagues is hardly unreasonable. First, these leagues need quarterbacks who can play at an acceptable level. The AAF obviously doesn’t have enough, if it has any. The XFL currently has none at all.

Second, Kaepernick would put asses in seats and eyeballs on screens. That’s a tangible dollars-and-cents benefit to whichever league lands him, which at a minimum justifies a careful economic analysis as to whether paying Kaepernick $20 million would directly and/or indirectly generate more than $20 million in revenue. From ticket sales to increased ratings to jersey sales (Nike recently sold out its first run of no-team Kaepernick jerseys), Kaepernick’s presence would provide either league a significant boost.

Third, if one league gets him, the other league doesn’t. At a time when it’s unclear whether the American market will support one much less two pro football junior leagues from February to April, putting Kaepernick under contract would give one a tremendous eye over the other.

Fourth, there’s no indication that Kaepernick’s reported request represents anything other than an opener. If he asked for $20 million and both the AAF and the XFL refused to budge from their rigid, predetermined salary structures, there would be no negotiation and, in turn, no reduction by Kaepernick toward $17 million or $15 million or $12 million or $10 million.

Fifth, as it relates to the XFL, committing to the league now would necessarily mean foregoing any opportunity to play in the NFL this year, since he’d surely become the centerpiece of the new league’s marketing efforts, and for good reason. The more that the XFL uses him to market its coming season, the more money the XFL will make on the back end.

Sixth, Kaepernick is taking a heightened physical risk by playing in either league, given that the offensive line play in the AAF currently stinks, and there’s no reason to think that it will be any better in the XFL, Kaepernick could be more likely to suffer injury by playing in the AAF or the XFL. For a guy who holds out hope of playing in the NFL, there’s value in assuming heightened injury risk.

So for those reasons, and possibly others I haven’t thought of, Kaepernick’s $20 million demand — an apparent opening position in negotiations — isn’t unreasonable. But none of what I’ve just typed will change the minds of anyone who made their minds up about him months ago and stubbornly refuse to adopt a new way of thinking about any aspect of his situation.