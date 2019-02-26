49ers use franchise tag on Robbie Gould

Getty Images

No team used the franchise tag during the first week of the two-week window to do so, but that changed on Tuesday.

The 49ers confirmed reports that they have placed their franchise tag on kicker Robbie Gould. The cap figure is expected to be around $5 million, although the Niners and Gould would have until July 15 to work on a multi-year deal.

Gould has mused about a possible return to Chicago in free agency, but the expectation has been that the 49ers would use the tag to hold onto the veteran’s rights if they couldn’t agree on a contract. They could still trade Gould if he signs the tag, although there’s no word suggesting that’s in their plans.

Their interest in retaining Gould is easy to understand. He’s made 72-of-75 field goals since joining the 49ers in 2017 and the team has plenty of cap space to spend on other areas even with a tag in place.