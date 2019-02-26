Andrew Whitworth says he’ll “ride with the boys again”

Getty Images

Andrew Whitworth appears ready to return to the Rams.

Amid talk that Whitworth, the Rams’ excellent left tackle, could retire this offseason, he tweeted this morning strongly suggesting that he has decided to stick around.

“Can’t wait for the opportunity to ride with the boys again!” Whitworth tweeted, along with a picture of himself in the Rams’ locker room, surrounded by teammates.

Whitworth also tweeted the quote from author and professor John Shedd, who said, “A ship is safe in the harbor, but that is not what ships are built for.” Whitworth is built for playing the left tackle position in the NFL, and the Rams will be glad to hear he plans to keep doing it.