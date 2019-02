Getty Images

The Bengals are still working on filling rookie coach Zac Taylor’s staff, and have another position coach now.

According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, they’re hiring Nick Eason as their defensive line coach.

The 38-year-old Eason played 128 games over 10 seasons with the Broncos, Browns, Steelers, and Cardinals.

He got into coaching in 2013 with the Browns, and after a four-year stint with the Titans, has also coached at Austin Peay and Vanderbilt.