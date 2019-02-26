Bengals looking to trade John Ross

Getty Images

A former Top 10 pick is on the trade block.

The Bengals are looking to trade wide receiver John Ross, according to multiple reports.

Ross set an NFL Scouting Combine record when he ran a 4.22-second 40-yard dash in 2017. The Bengals were so impressed with Ross, who had been the Pac-12 player of the year at Washington in 2016, that they chose him with the ninth overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft.

As a rookie Ross didn’t catch a single pass, and although he improved in 2018, with 21 catches for 210 yards and seven touchdowns, that’s still not the kind of production the Bengals were hoping for.

Ross has guaranteed salaries of $2 million this year and $2.8 million next year, and the Bengals may think he’s just not worth it. Now they’ll try to find some team that thinks Ross is worth a second chance.