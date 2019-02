Getty Images

The numbers clearly show it’s colder in Buffalo than Miami. Dennis Lock is going there anyway.

According to Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald, Lock has left the Dolphins for a position with the Bills.

His title in Miami was director of analytics, and he’s been there since 2015.

His new position with the Bills is director of football research and strategy. Lock has a PhD from Iowa State in statistics, and joins a staff that has built up an analytics department.