The Colts announced that tight end Ross Travis was coming back for another year.

He was set to become a restricted free agent, which likely means the “one-year extension” the team announced is for something significantly less than the low tender amount.

He was originally claimed off waivers from the Chiefs in 2017, and spent last season on injured reserve.

He has 10 receptions for 91 yards in his career, and comes back to a deep and versatile group of tight ends.