Cowboys “confident” of getting deal with DeMarcus Lawrence

Posted by Charean Williams on February 26, 2019, 12:54 PM EST
Getty Images

The Cowboys have a number of big deals they hope to get done this offseason. Dak Prescott, Amari Cooper, Ezekiel Elliott and Byron Jones are among those. But first things first: The Cowboys would like to get DeMarcus Lawrence‘s deal finalized.

The team has submitted its first offer, vice president Stephen Jones said Tuesday, and is hoping to make progress on negotiations this week in Indianapolis.

“I don’t know the timing, but I’m very confident we can get a deal done,” Jones said, via Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News.

The defensive end is the top-ranked player on PFT’s top-100 free agents. The Cowboys will franchise him for a second consecutive year if they can’t get a long-term contract completed by March 5.

The $20.56 million franchise tag would buy the Cowboys time to negotiate a long-term deal.

Lawrence, 26, has made 25 sacks and six forced fumbles in the past two seasons.

Permalink 4 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

4 responses to “Cowboys “confident” of getting deal with DeMarcus Lawrence

  2. You gotta get the deal done. He’s one of the top edge rushers so you have no choice. Where teams really make a mistake is when they give the 10th best edge rusher, or 10th best CB money like they are the number 1 guy at the position.

  3. Dak minimum of $25 million, Lawrence somewhere around $21 to $23 million, Zeke at least $15 mill, Cooper somewhere around $20 mill and Jones at $15 million year. That is just under a $100 million for 5 players and doesn’t leave much for the other 50 odd players.

    Jerry can lower those options by fully guaranteeing any of those contracts, but that is a lot of cash he has to put in escrow. Or he can let them walk for 3rd picks.

  4. bobmillion says:

    February 26, 2019 at 1:21 pm

    Dak minimum of $25 million, Lawrence somewhere around $21 to $23 million, Zeke at least $15 mill, Cooper somewhere around $20 mill and Jones at $15 million year. That is just under a $100 million for 5 players and doesn’t leave much for the other 50 odd players.

    Jerry can lower those options by fully guaranteeing any of those contracts, but that is a lot of cash he has to put in escrow. Or he can let them walk for 3rd picks.
    ————
    Personally I think the best move would be to end up letting Dak walk when it’s free agency time. she’s never going to be a top 5 qb so they should look to bring in a rookie with higher upside and keep swinging for the fence that way.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!