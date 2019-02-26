Cowboys expect Allen Hurns to be on team and ready for camp

Getty Images

When we last saw wide receiver Allen Hurns, he was being carted off the field during the Cowboys’ playoff win over the Seahawks with a gruesome left ankle injury.

Hurns had surgery before the night was out and the injury was severe enough that rehab will be his major focus for most of the offseason as the expectation is that he won’t be able to much on the field until training camp. Whether that return would come with the Cowboys was in some doubt due to Hurns’ $6.25 million cap charge, but the word on Tuesday was that Hurns isn’t going anywhere.

Speaking from the Scouting Combine, Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said that the team expects Hurns to be on the team and ready to go at the start of training camp. Jones also said that considers Hurns a contender to compete for work in the slot in the event Cole Beasley moves on in free agency next month.

Other developments in the next few months could change that view, but, for now, it looks like Hurns will have a chance to better the 20 catches he managed during his first season in Dallas.