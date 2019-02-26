Cowboys hope to avoid franchise tag dance with Dak Prescott

Getty Images

The best part about finding a long-term starting quarterback in round four is being able to brag about finding a long-term starting quarterback in round four. The worst part is that he can’t be tied up for five years, like a first-round pick.

For the Cowboys, getting Dak Prescott in the fourth round of the 2016 draft means that he’ll be a free agent after the 2019 season. Which means that the Cowboys need to get him signed now, before waltzing into a Kirk Cousins-style franchise-tag dance.

And the Cowboys know it, even if they’re not expressly articulating the motivation for getting it done now.

“I just think it’s the right time to look at it,” Cowboys COO Stephen Jones said Tuesday, via Clarence E. Hill, Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “He is in the last year of his contract. We have always said we would like to look at players, especially guys we think have long-term futures with us and we are sure of that. And the last year of your contract you would like to extend. . . . It makes sense. We will have to see. Go to work and see what happens.”

What the Cowboys hope will happen is that Prescott will agree to terms that will make him the team’s starting quarterback well into the future. But it’s one thing for the Cowboys to want to extend Prescott. It’s another for them to pay him what he wants. With Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers currently at $33.5 million per year in new money and Raiders quarterback Derek Carr at $25 million per year in new money, there’s a wide range into which Prescott could fall.

No one would argue that he deserves to be the highest-paid player in football. Many would argue that he’s a better (and thus more valuable) quarterback than Carr.

For the Cowboys, getting Prescott signed now means getting him signed for less than it would cost a year from now, when Prescott sheds the injury risk by completing his rookie deal and embarks on a potential three-year franchise tag haul of roughly $26 million per year in 2020, $31 million in 2021, and (by virtue of the rule requiring a 44-percent bump for a third tag) nearly $45 million in 2022.

That’s $102 million over three years. Which works out to $34 million per year. Which means that the Cowboys need to give Prescott a large pile of cash now before he realizes that he’s a year away from embarking on the path toward all of it.

Then there’s the question of whether the Cowboys could get Prescott to take relatively less now, both to allow the team to sign other key players (DeMarcus Lawrence, Ezekiel Elliott, Byron Jones, for starters) and as a recognition that a full career as a Cowboy unlocks significant post football earnings in TV or elsewhere.

Prescott’s predecessor, Tony Romo, took less than he could have gotten throughout his time in Dallas, promptly landed in the CBS broadcast booth, and now is on the verge of making eight figures per year as an analyst. While Romo has earned his looming payday, being the Cowboys quarterback made it much easier to land in that spot than if he’d been the quarterback of a team that doesn’t enjoin the strongest national brand in football.