David Irving: I’m in the NFL because of talent, not because I’m a “model citizen”

Getty Images

The Cowboys aren’t expected to make a push to hold onto defensive lineman David Irving before he hits unrestricted free agency in March and his on-field work isn’t believed to play a big role in that decision.

Irving has been productive when he’s been on the field in Dallas, but he has only been on the field for 10 games in the last two seasons. Irving served two four-game suspensions, missed offseason time with the team while dealing with other personal issues and missed the final two-plus months of last season with a high ankle sprain.

Word out of Dallas was that Irving didn’t push as hard to rehab that injury as the team would have liked and the whole package is, at best, a checkered one to carry onto the open market. Irving took to Instagram on Monday night to make a pitch that focused on the things he can do on the field rather than the rest of that package.

“I’m in the NFL because I’m great at what I do,” Irving wrote. “I’m not in the NFL because I’m an Eagle Scout, or the perfect model citizen. I didn’t put on a mask or kiss ass to be where I am. I’m here on natural ability. This is God’s plan. Not mine. Trust me, I’m adjusting to it as well. Once I step on the field and stop performing, THEN we have a problem … So does anyone have anything to say about my play?”

Irving’s not wrong about what got him to the NFL, but it remains to be seen how good this marketing angle will be for him in free agency. Talent will only get him so far if he continues to be unavailable to show it off on a regular basis and Irving’s not making the most compelling argument that things are going to change on that front.