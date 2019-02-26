Dolphins expected to part with Robert Quinn, and likely Andre Branch

Getty Images

There will certainly be changes in Miami, as they transition to a new defense under Brian Flores with the vow to be multiple.

And that means multiple existing players are likely to be shown the door.

According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, the Dolphins are faced with rebuilding their defensive line, nearly from scratch.

They’re expected to release defensive end Robert Quinn in the process, and likely Andre Branch as well.

Quinn had 6.5 sacks and started every game after being acquired from the Rams last spring, but his release will save $12.9 million in cap space. Branch would clear $7 million off the books as well.

With Cameron Wake an unrestricted free agent, the Dolphins could have a whole new look, as they embark on a rebuild in many other areas as well.